Ahsoka schedule: When will new episodes release? Date and other details

From her very first appearance in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" way back in 2008, Ahsoka has come a long, long way. And guess what? She's now the star of her very own series! Can you believe it? The spotlight is finally on Anakin Skywalker's former Padawan, and let me tell you, this new series is a serious addition to Lucasfilm's ever-expanding "Star Wars" collection. For all you dedicated fans who've patiently waited, your reward is here! But for those diving in without any prior knowledge, well, be prepared for a journey that might just be a tad more challenging to embark upon.

When did the Star Wars: Ahsoka premiere?

"Star Wars: Ahsoka" made its debut on Tuesday, August 22, exclusively on Disney+, that's right, the wait is over. If you're wondering whether you'll get to binge-watch the entire series in one go or savor it over time, we've got good news for you! New episodes of "Ahsoka" will be dropping on Disney+ every Tuesday at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET. So, you can anticipate a weekly dose of Ahsoka's journey as she navigates the galaxy and faces new challenges.

The incredible cast: Ahsoka and more!

The talented cast of "Star Wars: Ahsoka" brings these beloved characters to life, and we couldn't be more thrilled. Rosario Dawson reprises her role as the fierce and skilled Ahsoka Tano, while other notable stars like Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Hayden Christensen join the adventure.

With Dave Filoni, the mastermind behind Ahsoka's creation, serving as the writer and executive producer, you can expect an enthralling storyline that continues from where we last saw Ahsoka in "The Mandalorian." As she chases rumors of the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn, get ready to be captivated by the action, emotion, and intrigue that only the Star Wars universe can deliver.

So, gather your fellow Star Wars enthusiasts, get your light sabers and popcorn for the binge-worthy "Star Wars: Ahsoka" and let’s begin. May the Force be with you as you embark on this exciting journey into a galaxy far, far away!