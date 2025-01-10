Ahsoka Season 2: THIS Game Of Thrones Star Is Set To Replace Late Ray Stevenson; Can You Guess?

While Ahsoka made its place in the hearts of space opera fanatics, its new season has recently seen a bit of development. One of the most appreciated actors from Game of Thrones, Rory McCann, who portrayed the role of The Hound will be joining the Star Wars franchise.

As per a report by The Insider, McCann will be joining the second season of Ahsoka playing Baylan Skoll. The diehard fans of the series who had followed it dedicatedly might know that the aforementioned character was previously played by Ray Stevenson.

Sadly after his death, the character has now been offered to Rory McCann. Ray Stevenson passed away back in May 2023.

Talking about the character, Baylan Skoll happens to be a former Jedi who has turned into a mercenary. The character is also one of the prime antagonists of the series’ season 1.

Baylan Skoll was previously shown to work alongside Morgan Elsbeth and the Nightsisters as the three searched for Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Meanwhile, a report by The Hollywood Reporter mentioned that no directors have been announced as of yet, and neither a production start date has been reported at present.

However, it can be guessed that the filming of a new season might start around April this year. Back when Stevenson had passed away, the showrunner of Ahsoka, stated that the character’s future was still being considered.