Ahsoka: Will new series turn the tables for Star Wars movies future? New Theory gives insight

Ashoka Tano, the beloved Star Wars character is getting her own mini-series. The much-anticipated show is all set to premiere on August 23 on the streaming platform Disney Plus. For the unversed, Ashoka was the hero of the clone wars, described on the official Star Wars site as the "Padawan learner to the Jedi Anakin Skywalker during the Clone Wars." She grew to be a "respected leader and warrior attuned to the light side of the Force, Ahsoka grew into a formidable fighter before the Empire’s reign changed the course of galactic history."

Ashoka might turn the course of the Star Wars movies

Ahsoka Tano is a versatile character. Previously a Jedi, she played a central role in The Clone Wars, aided Rebels, guided in The Mandalorian, and was connected to The Book of Boba Fett. Now, she's the focus of her own mini-series. While her quest to find her old friend Ezra Bridger and Thrawn's involvement in the series has been confirmed, the trailer nor the creators have revealed a lot. However, a fresh theory proposes that Tano's story could extend far beyond her search, potentially having a profound impact on the future of the Jedi Order.

A Reddit theorist that goes by the username TheMediocreCritic proposes that the emerging antagonists in Ahsoka could hold a key to the show's upcoming direction. At this point in time, Ahsoka's predominant theme revolves around a sense of not fitting in, she doesn't align with the Jedi or the Sith. Notably, in the trailer the newly introduced characters Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati, depicted as lightsaber users who were seen facing off against Ahsoka, also share the story of being displaced Jedi. Similar to her, Skoll survived Order 66. Given Obi-Wan Kenobi's revelation about the Inquisitors being former Jedi, this series might position Ahsoka against three individuals who share a similar journey as her.

A new Jedi order?

With the arrival of a new Star Wars era, it's evident that a new Jedi Order is also emerging, as indicated by the construction of the Jedi temple seen in The Book of Boba Fett and hinted at in Rey's future standalone film. Should Ahsoka succeed in reaching out to Baylan, Shin, and the Inquisitor, she might have the chance to guide them to Luke Skywalker. This could mark the inception of a new Jedi order, thereby offering the perfect closure to her decades-long struggle against the Order.

Meanwhile, by extending an olive branch to new characters, Ashoka could contribute to the establishment of a better Jedi Order, one that aligns with her values and allows her to find solace in her endorsement.

