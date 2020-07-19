Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Pink Panther 2 co star Steve Martin wishes 'a speedy recovery’ amid her COVID battle

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Pink Panther 2 co-star Steve Martin took to Twitter to reach out to the Bollywood beauty. The actress has been admitted to the hospital, along with daughter Aaradhya, after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

is a big name across the globe. From her riveting performances in international movies like Bride and Prejudice to her annual appearances at the Cannes Film Festival, she is admired for her remarkable acting and chic style. Unfortunately, as the COVID-19 pandemic develops, the actress was recently tested positive for coronavirus. After the news broke, stars like John Cena amongst others are praying for the actor’s speedy recovery from the deadly disease.

Aishwarya’s Pink Panther co-star Steve Martin also took to social media to send wishes to the Bollywood beauty. “I’m wishing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter a speedy recovery. She was such an elegant and delightful acting partner in Pink Panther,” the Father Of The Bride actor tweeted.

I’m wishing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter a speedy recovery. She was such an elegant and delightful acting partner in Pink Panther. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) July 19, 2020

On Friday, it was reported that Aishwarya and Aradhya Bachchan both were hospitalised after they had earlier spent a week in home-quarantine following their COVID-19 diagnosis. “Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya were admitted to Nanavati hospital today. They are fine. Aishwarya needed medical attention,” Press Trust of India reported.

Abhishek Bachchan confirmed Aishwarya and Aaradhya have tested positive after he and father Amitabh Bachchan tested positive with the disease. “Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and is doing the needful. The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers,” Abhishek wrote on Twitter.

