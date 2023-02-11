AKA Shooting: Who was South African rapper Kiernan Forbes killed in nightclub shooting; Know more

The sudden news of his death at the age of 35 completely shocked his fans and family. Here are more details.

The South African rapper Kiernan Forbes was one of the dynamic rappers with hits such as I Want It All, Victory Lap, and All I Know for which he has also received several accolades. The South African rapper AKA was going to release his new album, Mass County on February 27, 2023.

How did Kiernan Forbes die?

The rapper Kiernan Forbes was shot dead on the evening of February 10 outside of a popular restaurant in Durban. Also known as rapper AKA, he was shot six times according to the local media publications.

Kiernan Forbes' family confirmed the passing of this South African rapper on the evening of February 10, 2023. They posted on his official Twitter account and thanked fans for all the love and support. His parents Lynn and Tony Forbes also stated that they are awaiting further details from the Durban police.

The Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture of South Africa has issued an official media statement to send their condolences to the loved ones of the murdered 35 year old rapper. Fans have also been pouring their condolence and showing support to the family over social media.