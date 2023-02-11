AKA Shooting: Who was South African rapper Kiernan Forbes killed in nightclub shooting; Know more

The death of South African rapper AKA has completely shocked his family and fans.

Written by Disheeta Maheshwari   |  Published on Feb 11, 2023   |  02:26 PM IST  |  246
Kiernan Forbes
Kiernan Forbes

The South African rapper Kiernan Forbes was one of the dynamic rappers with hits such as I Want It All, Victory Lap, and All I Know for which he has also received several accolades. The South African rapper AKA was going to release his new album, Mass County on February 27, 2023.

The sudden news of his death at the age of 35 completely shocked his fans and family. Here are more details.  

ALSO READ: Gangsta Boo passes away at 43; 7 things to know about Three 6 Mafia rapper

How did Kiernan Forbes die?

The rapper Kiernan Forbes was shot dead on the evening of February 10 outside of a popular restaurant in Durban. Also known as rapper AKA, he was shot six times according to the local media publications.

Kiernan Forbes' family confirmed the passing of this South African rapper on the evening of February 10, 2023. They posted on his official Twitter account and thanked fans for all the love and support. His parents Lynn and Tony Forbes also stated that they are awaiting further details from the Durban police.

The Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture of South Africa has issued an official media statement to send their condolences to the loved ones of the murdered 35 year old rapper. Fans have also been pouring their condolence and showing support to the family over social media.

ALSO READ: Top 20 richest rappers in the world: Their net worth &amp; early life

Kiernan Forbes or Rapper AKA

Who was Kiernan Forbes?
Kiernan Forbes was South African rapper with hits such as I Want It All, Victory Lap.
How old was Kiernan Forbes?
Kiernan Forbes was 35 years old.
How did the South African rapper AKA died?
The South African rapper AKA was shot dead outside the restaurant.
About The Author
Disheeta Maheshwari
Disheeta Maheshwari
WRITER

A writer with 2+ years of experience, addicted to movies, coffee, and traveling. Currently curating content for Hollywoo... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!