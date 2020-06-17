  1. Home
Akon finalises USD 6 Billion construction contract for city named after him in Senegal

American rapper Akon fixes a construction contract worth a whopping amount for Akon City named after him.
Akon confirmed the news about the 'Akon City' on Twitter earlier in the month of January. The Senegalese-American singer who is known for giving us a number of foot-tapping tracks, made an agreement to build a 2,000-acre city named after him in the West African country, Senegal, and recently, he has finalised a USD 6 billion construction contract at the Akon City. The singer plans to build his own solar-powered, futuristic city in Senegal as it is the place where he spent most of his childhood.

Although Akon was born in St. Louis, he considers Senegal as his hometown. The 2,000-acre plot of land is a gift to Akon by President Macky Sall. The rapper announced his new contract deal on Monday via an Instagram post. "Just finalized the agreement for AKON CITY in Senegal. Looking forward to hosting you there in the future," he posted. The first phase of Akon City is expected to be complete by the end of 2023. It is said to have vast roads, Hospital campuses, malls, police stations, waste facilities, and a power plant while Phase 2 will see the cryptocurrency.

"It’s all renewable, the Akon-tainment solar city. It’s all renewable. It’s A real physical place, it’s going to have a real airport. It’s a 10-year building block so we’re doing it in stages. We started construction in March and stage two is going to be in 2025," Akon had revealed earlier. Phase 2 is scheduled to wrap up by 2029 and it is to include parks, a stadium, universities, industrial complex, and other amenities.

