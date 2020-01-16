Akon to have a city named after him called the 'Akon City' in Senegal; Read Deets

Akon confirms the news of having a city named after him in Senegal. The Senegalese-American singer tweeted about finalising the agreement of the 'Akon City'.

Senegalese-American singer, Akon is known for giving us a number of foot-tapping tracks. Be it a pub or a party, no occasion is complete without having the crowd crooning his chartbusters. Best known for hits such as “Locked Up” and “Smack That", the singer has given a number of hit tracks topping our playlists. Taking his stardom to another level, the international singer announced about making an agreement to build a 2,000-acre city named after him in the West African country, Senegal.

Recently, Akon made the announcement official, confirming the news about the 'Akon City' on Twitter. "Just finalized the agreement for AKON CITY in Senegal. Looking forward to hosting you there in the future", Akon wrote on his Twitter handle, sharing a picture along with two Senegalese officials holding a legal document in his hand. According to Billboard, Akon City is slated to be the country's first Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design city, which will be situated close to an international airport and will use its own cryptocurrency, Akoin, also named after the singer.

Just finalized the agreement for AKON CITY in Senegal. Looking forward to hosting you there in the future pic.twitter.com/dsoYpmjnpf — AKON (@Akon) January 13, 2020

The Akon City is also believed to have colleges, schools, an airport, and a sports stadium. The Akoin ecosystem named after the rapper will not just be a currency but will also be a way of establishing credit. The singer plans to expand the Akon city plan and Akoin throughout 2020. He has begun working on the development of the crypto city designs.

Akon, whose real name is Aliaune Badara Thiam, spent his early childhood in Senegal and later moved to the US at the age of seven, where the singer put his art into action and rose to superstardom.

