Al Brown dead at 83; His role in The Wire and other 5 best performances
Al Brown who is best known for his role in many popular films and series including The Wire, passed away at the age of 83.
Al Brown, the senior actor who is best known for his performances in many famous films and series including the HBO crime drama series The Wire, has passed away. As per the latest reports, the actor has breathed his last in Las Vegas after a prolonged battle with Alzheimer's, at the age of 83. Al Brown Is best known for his portrayal of Stanislaus Valchek, the Police Commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department, in the HBO crime drama series, The Wire.
Al Brown's daughter releases official statement
According to the reports published by TMZ.com, Al Brown's daughter Jenny revealed that the actor was battling Alzheimer's disease, for a very long time. She also added that the senior actor is also an Air Force veteran before he ventured into the acting field during the 90s. When he was a 29-year-old, Al Brown served two Air Force tours in Vietnam.
Later, Al Brown's manager confirmed the actor's death news through his official Facebook handle with a statement, that reads: "My name is Michael. I manage Al's Facebook page. I am sad to let you know that angels came for Al yesterday morning, Friday, January 13, 2023. May his memory be a blessing to his family, his friends, and each of you. This page will remain as a testimony to Al's work and love for his fans."
Check out the official statement below:
Al Brown in The Wire
The senior actor essayed the role of Stanislaus Valchek in the HBO crime drama series The Wire, in all its five seasons. Al Brown's character in the series is also seen as the commander of the Polish-American Southeastern District. Stanislaus Valchek spends most of his time as the Major in charge of the southeastern district. He later gets promoted to the Deputy of Administration due to his links with Mayor Carcetti.
However, Al Brown's character had the most prominent partner in the second season of the popular series and earned exceptional reviews for his performance. The Wire, which has been considered one of the finest shows in the history of television, was aired for five seasons with 60 episodes from June 2, 2002, to March 9, 2008.
Check out the 5 best performances of Al Brown below:
