Al Brown dead at 83; His role in The Wire and other 5 best performances

Al Brown , the senior actor who is best known for his performances in many famous films and series including the HBO crime drama series The Wire , has passed away. As per the latest reports, the actor has breathed his last in Las Vegas after a prolonged battle with Alzheimer's, at the age of 83. Al Brown Is best known for his portrayal of Stanislaus Valchek, the Police Commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department , in the HBO crime drama series, The Wire.

According to the reports published by TMZ.com, Al Brown's daughter Jenny revealed that the actor was battling Alzheimer's disease, for a very long time. She also added that the senior actor is also an Air Force veteran before he ventured into the acting field during the 90s. When he was a 29-year-old, Al Brown served two Air Force tours in Vietnam.

Later, Al Brown's manager confirmed the actor's death news through his official Facebook handle with a statement, that reads: "My name is Michael. I manage Al's Facebook page. I am sad to let you know that angels came for Al yesterday morning, Friday, January 13, 2023. May his memory be a blessing to his family, his friends, and each of you. This page will remain as a testimony to Al's work and love for his fans."

Check out the official statement below: