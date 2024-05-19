Al Pacino And Katie Holmes To Take On Dito Montiel's Kidnapping Thriller Captivated? Here's What Report Says

Al Pacino, known for his classic appearances in House of Gucci and The Godfather series, is slated to appear in a new film. According to Deadline, Pacino will appear alongside Katie Holmes and Toby Kebbell in the upcoming kidnapping thriller Captivated. Dito Montiel, known for Man Down and Critical Thinking, will direct the picture.

He also co-wrote the story with Robin Shushan and Michael Mammoliti. The project's production crew includes Mammoliti, Michael Benoroya, Andrea Bucko, Joey Stanton, and Nick de Graffenreid. Principal photography for Captivated is set to begin in Italy later this year.

Toby Kebbell and Al Pacino star as Mafia Boss in Captivated: A 1973 kidnapping thriller with Katie Holmes

In the upcoming kidnapping thriller Captivated, Toby Kebbell and Al Pacino will play the main character, Calabrian mafia boss Saro, at different times. Kebbell will play the younger version, and Pacino will play the elder Saro. The plot revolves around Saro's daring theft of the grandson of John Paul Getty, one of the world's richest men. The high-stakes crime takes a tricky turn when Saro falls for the stolen boy's mother, played by Katie Holmes.

The film, directed by Dito Montiel and co-written by him, Robin Shushan, and Michael Mammoliti, is based on genuine events from 1973. Michael Mammoliti, the nephew of the real-life Saro, has been working on this story for years, adding a personal touch to the famed crime narrative. Principal photography on Captivated is set to begin in Italy later this year, with producers Michael Benoroya, Andrea Bucko, Joey Stanton, and Nick de Graffenreid assisting Mammoliti in bringing this fascinating story to life.

Al Pacino, the great actor, may be over 80, but he shows no signs of slowing down. His recent roles in films such as Knox Goes Away, which starred and was directed by Michael Keaton, highlight his unwavering dedication to his art. Pacino has also worked with renowned directors such as Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino on notable films such as The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Pacino's illustrious career has resulted in numerous awards, including a Best Lead Actor Oscar for his outstanding performance in Scent of a Woman in 1993. Throughout his incredible career in the film industry, he has received eight additional Oscar nominations, demonstrating his unparalleled talent and versatility on the big screen.

Katie Holmes, Toby Kebbell, and Al Pacino: A Trio of Talent in Captivated

Acknowledged for her performance as Rachel Dawes in Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy (before Maggie Gyllenhaal assumed the role), Katie Holmes has been rather busy with her latest endeavors. She directed and starred in the play Rare Objects, which she also authored, showcasing her versatility. Holmes also used a similar strategy for her 2022 romantic drama Alone Together, in which she served as director, writer, and performer.

Renowned for his role as Koba in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Toby Kebbell, contributes his unique talents to Captivated. Kebbell, who is renowned for his adaptability, brings another level of complexity to the movie.

A formal release date has not yet been set for Captivated. For additional information on the status of the movie, keep checking Collider. Netflix is streaming The Irishman, which stars Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, in the interim. With a cast full of skill and an intriguing plot, Captivated is undoubtedly one to watch.

