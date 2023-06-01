Al Pacino and pregnant Noor Alfallah ‘have no relationship’; Godfather star wanted paternity test done

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah reportedly ‘have no relationship’.

In case you missed it, the 83-year-old Godfather star and 29-year-old Noor are expecting their first child together. Al’s rep confirmed the news to TMZ yesterday. The pair were first spotted together in public in April 2022, however, reports state that they first started dating during the pandemic.

However, the latest news on the block is that Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah are no longer in a relationship. Moreover, sources claim that the veteran actor also even demanded a paternity test done on the baby.

Read on to know more!

Noor Alfallah did not tell Al Pacino about the pregnancy until 3 months

According to a report by Showbiz411, Noor was introduced to Al during the pandemic and she became friends with the actor’s 22-year-old daughter Olivia. Noor was apparently everywhere Olivia was.

A source told the media portal that Al Pacino apparently thought his and Noor’s relationship was ‘over’ a long time ago. Moreover, Noor reportedly did not tell him about her pregnancy until she was 11 weeks along.

“She knew Al didn’t didn’t want to have more kids, they have no relationship, it’s a mess,” a source added. “Lawyers have been working on this for months.”

Al Pacino wants to get a paternity test done on the baby

Al Pacino was reportedly ‘so surprised’ with the news about Noor Alfallah’s pregnancy that he wanted to get a paternity test done on the baby. Moreover, the source also claimed that Fallah told Pacino that she could not have children due to a thyroid issue. Al Pacino’s kids are reportedly ‘very upset’.

Noor was previously linked to the Rolling Stones member Mick Jagger, 79, for a year back in 2017 through 2018. She was then linked to billionaire investor Nicolas Berggruen, 61, after her relationship with Mick ended.

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp teams up with Riccardo Scamarcio, Pierre Niney and Al Pacino for Modigliani biopic; Read details