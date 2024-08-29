Al Pacino Gives Credit To His Mother For His Massive Success In New Autobiography

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide and drugs.

Al Pacino, as we all know is one of the most respected actors in the world. His highly anticipated autobiography, Sonny Boy: A Memoire’s excerpt was released in The New Yorker this week, per The Mirror. This candidly gave his fans an idea about his relationship with his mother.

According to the publication, Pacino mentioned that after his mother Rose and his father's divorce when he was two, he was raised by her and his grandparents in The Bronx. He said that Rose in a way unknowingly has had a helping hand in his glorious career by taking him to the movies.

He also reflected on his mother’s suicide attempt when he was just six years old and her death by drug overdose in 1962 in his autobiography. While recalling the tragic incident he stated that he was not aware that Rose had issues until one day when he was six and getting ready to head out and play.

The actor said, "I was sitting in a chair in the kitchen while my mother laced up my shoes and put a sweater on me, and I noticed that she was crying. I wondered what the matter was but I didn’t know how to ask. She was kissing me all over and right before I left she gave me a great big hug."

Advertisement

The Oscar-winning star further stated that it was not so usual but he was looking forward to meeting up with the other children and he gave no more thought to it.

The veteran star goes on to elaborate on how he was playing out when, on the street close to his grandparents' house there was a commotion. He mentioned seeing an ambulance in front of the building and her mother was carried out from the front door of it on a stretcher as “she had attempted suicide.”

His mother bounced back from this serious state at least in a partial way and parented the Scent Of A Woman actor for many years.

The star mentioned that she would take him to watch films and he stated that started to run the lines of the characters through his head from an early age. However, it was claimed that she did not want him to pursue the profession of an actor.

Advertisement

But Pacino went ahead with his dreams and left home after dropping out of classes to venture into this field. He eventually gave an audition and through that attended the High School of Performing Arts, per the publication’s article.

The anticipation behind Sonny Boy: A Memoir by the actor is very high as people are expecting to get a peek into the life of Pacino like never before. It is expected to be out on October 8, 2024.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry's Memoir Reveals Who Leaked Prince William's Affair Story to the Press; Details Inside