Al Pacino hangs out with his ex Beverly D’Angelo amid Noor Alfallah’s pregnancy; Details inside

Al Pacino was spotted hanging out with his ex-girlfriend Beverly D’Angelo amid his current girlfriend Noor Alfallah’s pregnancy. The 83-year-old actor and Beverly were having some private conversation while hanging out in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

Al Pacino spotted with his ex Beverly D’Angelo

The Godfather actor made headlines again after he was spotted with his ex Beverly D’Angelo. Al Pacino went out with D’Angelo along with their 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia. Page Six reported that for the outing, the actor opted for a black outfit and Beverly wore a black-and-white tee along with black pants. The source in the report also claimed that the exes were papped together talking in a parking lot.

Noor Alfallah’s pregnancy

A week ago, Al Pacino posted a video message where he shared the news of his current girlfriend Noor Alfallah’s pregnancy. He sounded excited as he is going to be a father again. In the video, the 83-year-old actor was heard saying that he feels ‘special’ after getting the news.

Earlier, The Irishman actor was so shocked at Alfallah’s pregnancy that he wanted her to do a prenatal DNA test. An insider reported Daily Mail that Noor kept her pregnancy a secret for the first two and half months thinking the actor would not like to have more children but his reaction turned out absolutely opposite. However, the report also claimed that Al Pacino’s kids are not really happy with the news of the actor becoming a father again.

Meanwhile, Al Pacino and Beverly D’Angelo broke up in 2004 but they decided to keep their friendship as it is. After 16 years, Al Pacino found his love again in Noor Alfallah (29) during the Pandemic. They were first spotted together in April 2022. Making all the rumors true, Noor shared a picture of herself with Pacino in April. The couple attended an exhibition of Noor’s friend at the Gagosian art gallery in New York city. It is also reported that Noor Alfallah previously dated Mick Jagger and Nicolas Berggruen.

A source recently spilled some beans about the relationship between Pacino and Noor to Page Six. It added, “Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic. She mostly dates very rich older men … She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father.”

