Al Pacino Performs A Terrifying Exorcism to Save Abigail Cowen from Satan in New Horror Outing The Ritual; Watch

Al Pacino, the legend, is returning with a film that will surely send shivers down your spine while also leaving you amazed by the unique role he plays. Get ready to witness what the Scarface actor has to offer in The Ritual, an exorcism horror film that introduces new fears.

From the church to the depths of darkness, the newly released teaser trailer unveils a story centered around an exorcism taking place within the sacred halls of Jesus. Based on the first look at the teaser, the movie appears to follow a character named Emma, played by Abigail Cowen, a nun at the church.

"We are the Lord’s army in this battle," a voice declares at the beginning of the teaser. Immediately after, viewers are presented with a tense shot of Dan Stevens, who appears to be in shock, while the camera pans to a cross reflected in a mirror behind him.

Soon after, a few words appear on the screen, heightening the suspense: "Based on true events."

The same unsettling voice continues, stating, "Emma is not well." In the trailer, which seems to depict one of the most terrifying exorcisms ever, we see a dark room being prepared for a ritual that will change the lives of all those involved.

Advertisement

In the teaser trailer, we also hear that a team of three will be assembled to perform the exorcism—a battle against the devil, who will stop at nothing to thwart their plans.

Enter Al Pacino , clad in black, his voice hauntingly present throughout the teaser trailer.

"Sanctioned by the church," the words appear on a black background, accompanied by intense and eerie music. Emma is then shown, followed by a chilling shot of the Scent of a Woman actor, his eyes wide open in fear as he stares at something unseen.

The Ritual is set to be released on June 6, 2025, promising audiences months of nightmares.