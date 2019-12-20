Al Pacino REVEALS he underwent therapy after sudden fame from The Godfather

Al Pacino recently revealed that he underwent therapy after sudden fame from The Godfather. read on to know more.

Widely celebrated Hollywood actor Al Pacino, who is known for his remarkable performance in 1972's The Godfather, had to go for therapy to cope with his sudden fame following his Oscar-nominated role as Michael Corleone in the crime-drama film. The actor recently opened up about his early struggles with fame and revealed that he had to seek professional help to deal with it all. Pacino told The Hollywood Reporter that the fame and attention which he suddenly received was a big thing to get used to.

While he struggled to comprehend his new-found fame, his director Lee Strasberg told him that he simply needed to adjust because there was no other way of dealing with it. “And you simply do. But it's not so simple,” the 79-year-old actor said. He further revealed that as a result of the sudden change in his lifestyle, he had to resort to therapy and would visit his therapist five times a week. Reportedly, this went on for about 25 years straight.

Following his success in the 1970s, Pacino chose to slow down and featured in only five films in the 80s. He further stated that he started taking fewer projects because he wanted to move away from the pace of the whole thing and eventually felt good about it. While he did enjoy slowing it down, money started becoming an issue. Even after accepting fewer projects, the legend found a way to balance his fame and following a long four-year break; Al Pacino then made a comeback in Harold Becker's Sea Of Love in 1989.

