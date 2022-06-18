Al Pacino reveals he was almost fired from the classic movie The Godfather; Here's why

Legendary actor Al Pacino recalls being fired from Francis Ford Coppola's Hollywood classic film, The Godfather. Originally released in 1972, the popular mafia crime film was met with rave reviews and quickly rose the box office chart to the top with nearly USD 86 million, as per Screenrant.

In the epic historical drama, Pacino plays Michael Corleone, criminal boss Vito Corleone's (Marlon Brando) youngest son. When Michael returned from WWII, he had no desire to be involved in his family's illegal enterprise. However, after two assassination attempts on his father and the murder of his oldest brother, Michael became too involved in the Corleone family's clandestine enterprises. By the end of the film, Micheal has accepted his role as the new boss of his family's criminal company.

Now, Pacino recounts being nearly fired from The Godfather at a Tribeca Film Festival discussion. The veteran actor recalls being constantly threatened with dismissal. He confesses that Coppola saved his character by rewriting a pivotal sequence in which Michael murders Virgil Sollozzo (Al Lettieri) and Police Officer McCluskey (Sterling Hayden) at a restaurant. Pacino said as per Screenrant, "They were going to let me go. Francis said, 'I want you to know, I believe in you.' Francis pushes that scene forward. The studio liked it."

However, as The Godfather has grown in popularity since its first release decades ago, it is difficult to envision another actor playing the delightfully hesitant Corleone son who must resort to crime to rescue his family. Robert DeNiro was considered for the part but was passed up, only to play a younger Vito Corleone in the Oscar-winning sequel The Godfather Part II. Pacino's reputation as Michael has been firmly established in Hollywood history, with The Godfather being recognized as one of the finest films ever produced, a status that does not seem to be changing anytime soon.

