Al Pacino welcomes first child with girlfriend Noor Alfallah at 83

Al Pacino is a father at 83. According to a report, the actor has welcomed his fourth child with his girlfriend Noor Alfallah. The couple recently stepped out for a dinner date in West Hollywood. The photos of the couple on a date confirmed that Noor has given birth to her first and Al Pacino’s fourth child.

Al Pacino welcomes child with girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Fans were stunned when news of Al Pacino’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah being pregnant surfaced. During a recent outing in West Hollywood, Noor Alfallah was not sporting a baby bump. Al Pacino and his girlfriend looked relaxed as they drove to Sunset Tower with what looked like a baby seat in the back of their car. The gender of the newborn has not been disclosed yet. However, from Al Pacino and Noor’s latest outing, it looks like they are new parents.

This public dinner date was the first time the actor and Noor Alfallah were spotted together after the news of the pregnancy broke out. For the outing, Noor was spotted in a black jumpsuit and a matching coat. She also sported black ankle boots. Al Pacino wore a baggy black t-shirt and baggy trousers which he paired with a navy blue blazer and a scarf.

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah happy about the pregnancy

A source told the Daily Mail this month that Noor and Al Pacino “could not be happier” with the pregnancy. The source also told the outlet that the news of the pregnancy came as a “surprise” to the couple. The source slammed the rumors that said Noor was dating the father of her child only for money.

The source, who is a friend of the couple, added, “She's wanted to have a baby for years and Al could not be happier. He loves Noor and the feeling is mutual.” They also shut the speculation by adding that Noor comes from quite a wealthy background herself as they said, “Not only does Noor come from an extremely wealthy family, but she has also worked to obtain her own wealth.”

When the news of the pregnancy broke out, Noor was 8 month pregnant, and a lot of tabloids claimed that she kept Al Pacino in the dark about the pregnancy. Many others claimed that Al Pacino found out about the pregnancy when Noor Alfallah had reached the 6 month mark.

Al Pacino is now the father of 4 children. He welcomed his first daughter Julie Marie Pacino with girlfriend Jan Tarrant in 1989. The actor welcomed twins Anton James Pacino and Olivia Pacino with Beverly D’Angelo in 2001.

