Al Roker beyond grateful for overwhelming support; Says ‘I’m going to tell prostate cancer that you’re fired’

Al Roker recently took to Instagram to thank fans and well-wishers for their overwhelming wishes after the veteran revealed that he has been battling prostate cancer.

Al Roker is “beyond grateful” for the well wishes he’s received since revealing his prostate cancer diagnosis last week. Over the weekend, the Today show co-host, 66, thanked fans for their support in a video posted to Instagram. “Oh my gosh, is this not a glorious day or what? Fantastic,” he said in a video via Instagram showing beautiful scenery and weather. “And it reminds me that I’ve got to thank each and every one of you for your prayers, your support, your well wishes after I announced on Friday that I am battling prostate cancer.”

“With any luck, next week, I’m going to be having prostate cancer surgery and I’m going to tell prostate cancer — to borrow a phrase — you’re fired,” Roker continued, lifting President Trump’s famed phrase from The Apprentice. Roker will be taking time off to undergo surgery to remove his prostate. The beloved weather forecaster said Friday he hopes to return to work in about two weeks.

If you missed it, on Friday, Roker explained he wanted to publicly reveal his diagnosis in order to spotlight the number of men who are diagnosed with prostate cancer. "If you detect it early, this is a really treatable disease. And it's why I wanted to take you along my journey, so we can all learn together how to educate and protect the men in our lives." he said. "I don't want people thinking, 'Oh, poor Al,' you know, because I'm gonna be OK."

