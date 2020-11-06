Al Roker REVEALS he’s battling prostate cancer; Sheds light on poor health conditions of Black people

Al Roker recently opened up about battling “aggressive” prostate cancer. The American journalist also urged people, especially people of colour to get checked.

American weather forecaster and journalist--Al Roker just announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will be undergoing surgery to have his prostate removed. The 66-year-old Today network weatherman and co-host explained he wanted to publicly reveal his diagnosis to spotlight the fact that 1 in 7 African American men, 1 in 9 men overall, will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. "It's a good news-bad news kind of thing," Al said. "Good news is we caught it early. Not great news is that it's a little aggressive, so I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this."

Al will be undergoing surgery next week at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, where Dr Vincent Laudone will perform the procedure. "We'll just wait and see, and hopefully in about two weeks, I'll be back," Al said. "Fortunately his cancer appears somewhat limited or confined to the prostate, but because it's more aggressive, we wanted to treat it, and after discussion regarding all of the different options — surgery, radiation, focal therapy — we settled on removing the prostate," Laudone said on the Today network.

Al also shared his journey to urge others at risk, particularly Black men, to make sure they see a doctor to get the proper checkups to stop cancer that is very treatable if detected early. "The problem for African American men is that any number of reasons from genetics to access to health care, and so we want to make it available and let people know they got to get checked," Al said.

