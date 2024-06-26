Al Schultz, Celebrated Makeup Artist And Husband Of Vicki Lawrence, Passes Away At 82: Reflecting On His Legacy

Al Schultz, a celebrated makeup artist who worked for some of the top TV shows of the 1960s and '70s and was married to Vicki Lawrence, has passed away at the age of 82. Schultz died on June 19 at his Long Beach home in California, according to his publicist. A cause of death was not given.

Al Schultz — Hollywood Legacy

Schultz started his career in makeup in the mid-1960s. He was mentored by Harry Maret, who had experience working with the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Doris Day, and Donna Reed. Schultz began working at NBC on shows like Hollywood Squares and Laugh-In before eventually transitioning to a job at The Dean Martin Show, where he worked with the Golddiggers.

Schultz’s big break came in 1968 when the Makeup Artists Union sent him to CBS Television City. There, he caught the eye of Carol Burnett while walking by her dressing room. The duo went on to work together for the next decade. As the head of makeup for The Carol Burnett Show, Schultz made up Burnett, Lawrence, and other cast members. It was while working on the show that he met and fell in love with Lawrence.

In 1972, Schultz was promoted to head of West Coast makeup at CBS at the age of 30, becoming the youngest person ever to hold the position. He was responsible for all CBS shows including The Sonny and Cher Show, Norman Lear’s All in the Family, The Jeffersons, Good Times, and Maude. Schultz also worked on The Merv Griffin Show, doing makeup for guest stars like Jane Fonda, Goldie Hawn, and more.

He made up Elvis Presley for his final television concert.

In the early ‘80s, Schultz decided to step back from his demanding schedule to spend more time with Lawrence and their two children, Courtney and Garrett.

Al Schultz — His Life Before Hollywood

Born in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, in 1942, Schultz was a college football player at the University of Missouri until a knee injury sabotaged his sports career. He then moved to Hollywood, initially working as a grip and dolly operator before transitioning into makeup artistry.

Schultz was passionate about sailboat racing and enjoyed family time with his wife and kids in Hawaii and at their Long Beach home.

Schultz's wife of 50 years, Vicki Lawrence, and his two children survive him.