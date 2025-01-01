Alabama Barker Refutes Claims of Recent Hospitalization Due to Nicotine Withdrawal: 'The Situation Occurred Some Time Ago'

Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama is dispelling rumors about her recent hospitalization for nicotine withdrawal after it made headlines on Monday, December 30.

“I just want to clarify that I was not in the hospital this month or last. The situation occurred some time ago,” Alabama wrote in a now-deleted Instagram Stories post. “And I was there for about three hours before being discharged.”

The daughter of the Blink-182 drummer and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler continued, “They provided me with a nicotine patch and an inhaler, and that’s all. Let’s please avoid spreading any rumors and focus on moving forward. Thank you.”

On Monday, TMZ published a report claiming the 19-year-old called 911 after experiencing anxiety induced by abrupt nicotine withdrawal and that she was rushed to an L.A. hospital. Alabama did not mention vaping or quitting vaping in her Instagram post.

According to the New York Post, on Thursday, December 26, Alabama revealed via a TikTok video that she had a cold, which prevented her from enjoying her birthday. However, she assured her fans she was now back on her feet.

Alabama proceeded to give her followers a Christmas gift haul, revealing multiple luxury items, including a pink Chrome Hearts Flerr De Lis Cross Patch Wallet, a Balenciaga pink rhinestone bag, a vintage Dior Boston bag, a vintage Chanel backpack, a Prada pink duffle travel purse, a Goyard carrier, her second Hermès Birkin purse, and more.

Her sister, Atiana De La Hoya, gifted her a custom diamond necklace with the initials A and B as well as a diamond cross, according to People. Meanwhile, she received other jewelry pieces from her father.

Elsewhere, Alabama recently released her first music video on December 13. The video for her track Vogue features cameos from her famous dad and stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian. In the footage, Alabama and the reality star lounge in the back of a limousine with shades on before being swarmed by paparazzi, following which they fan themselves with $100 bills.

Alabama then struts down a runway dressed in a skintight full-body suit.

Per TMZ, Alabama’s aforementioned nicotine withdrawal was because she was trying to preserve her vocal cords for her music career.

