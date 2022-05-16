Alabama gives sneak peek at newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker after they legally tie the knot

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are legally tied down! In a surprise courthouse wedding on Sunday, the couple read their vows and got legally hitched in Santa Barbara after their practice run in Las Vegas last month. Following their intimate ceremony, the married couple dropped by on the Blink 182 drummer's daughter Alabama's Instagram live as they gave fans a first look at their newlywed garb.

In the video, the couple gave a sneak peek at their wedding attires as Kourtney donned a short white wedding gown paired with a solid white veil while Barker rocked a classic black tux. Alabama mentioned in the live that the couple looked really "happy" as they were all smiles during their brief appearance. Alabama also revealed that the couple were kissing as Barker brought his bride through the door in a princess hold. Though the specifics of the ceremony have been kept a secret, as per Page Six's report, Barker’s dad Randy and Kardashian’s grandmother MJ were present at the wedding.

Meanwhile, other sources have confirmed that this is not the only wedding they are planning. The couple is preparing for a big fat wedding in Italy where all their family and friends will be invited unlike the two before when things were privately taken care of. Santa Barbara has now become a significant place for the pair's relationship since Barker bend his knee on the magical beach of Santa Barbara in October as the couple got engaged and now they legally tied the knot in the same city.

