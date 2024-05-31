Alan Jackson Last Call Concert Tour: Dates, Schedule & All We Know So Far

The country music superstar Alan Jackson is coming to hit the road again for a Last Call. Sharing this on his official Instagram handle, Jackson said that he is getting ready to tour once again in 2024 and 2025, after first doing such a tour in 2022. “Some of the best times are had right at the last call, and this is one last call that you don’t want to miss!” Jackson shared in an announcement. As he announced his tour, here's everything you need to know.

What did Alan Jackson announce?

On Thursday, May 30, Jackson announced that he would continue his Last Call: One More For the Road tour. In his statement, the singer said that he has been touring for more than 30 years and now he likes to spend time at home as he has now grown-up daughters and one grandchild too. But how can one true musician stay away for a long time knowing that his fans want him to perform once again? He writes, "But my fans always show up to have a good time, and I’m going to give them the best show I can for this Last Call. Fans know when they come to my shows, they’re going to hear the songs that made me who I am — the ones they love,” Jackson said in his tour announcement. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Date and cities of the tour

Ten arenas around the country will host Jackson's next tour dates; these will be the final times the Country Music Hall of Famer will ever play live in those cities.

Tour dates and locations include:

August 2, 2024: Boston, Mass. at TD Gardens

August 24, 2024: Grand Rapids, Mich. at Van Andel Arena

Sept. 28, 2024: Fayetteville, Ark. at Bud Walton Arena

Oct. 26, 2024: Kansas City, Mo. at T-Mobile Center

Nov. 16, 2024: Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center

Jan. 18, 2025: Oklahoma City, Okla. at Paycom Center

Feb. 15, 2025: Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena

March 7, 2025: Orlando, Fla. at Kia Center

April 26, 2025: Tampa, Fla. at Amalie Arena

May 17, 2025: Milwaukee, Wis. at Fiserv Forum

When do Last Call tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Jackson’s 2024/25 Last Call concerts go on sale to the general public at 10 am ET/7 am PT on Friday 7 June. Pre-sale tickets are available now to members of the Alan Jackson Fan Club. One dollar from each ticket will be donated to the CMT Research Foundation.

Alan Jackson’s battle with CMT disease

The country music legend publicly announced in 2021 that he had been diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease. And, the recent announcement of hitting the road again comes three years after.

In an interview with TODAY in 2021, Jackson said how he was initially reluctant to share the news but seeing how that battle with the disease was affecting his performance, he wanted to let his fans know what he had been going through.

In February 2023, Jackson hinted at a new release, although he hasn't put out new music since 2021. When asked about another potential album on the podcast In Joy Life with Mattie Jackson, he responded, "Well, yes. I would hope so. I mean, I may not have toured much, but like I said, the creative part jumps out every now and then."

"The singer added, 'I'm always scribbling down ideas and thinking about melodies, and I feel like there'll be some more music to come, yes.'"

Advertisement

Jackson stated last year that he intends to continue making new music even though his performing days are coming to an end.

ALSO READ: Alan Jackson Health Update: The Star Is Keeping Hope Alive