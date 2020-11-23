Alan Rickman: Diaries written by late actor to be published as a book in 2022

Alan Rickman left for his heavenly abode back in 2016. He was 69 at the time of his demise.

In what can be considered to be one of the best tributes, the diaries written by late actor Alan Rickman are reportedly going to be published as a book. This also includes 27 volumes of his candid and witty thoughts about career and life spanning for about 25 years. Their rights have been already acquired and will be published in autumn 2022 as Diaries of Alan Rickman. According to the reports, he began writing them back in the 1990s.

The Harry Potter star had the intention of getting them published. As per a report by The Guardian, Rickman kept writing till 2016 when he passed away owing to pancreatic cancer. He was 69 at the time of his demise. Coming to the present context, Alan Taylor will be editing the aforementioned book. The late actor’s wife, Rima Horton has stated that she is delighted about the publication of his diaries. For the unversed, she was with him since 1965.

Horton quotes, “The diaries reveal not just Alan Rickman the actor, but the real Alan – his sense of humour, his sharp observation, his craftsmanship and his devotion to the arts.” Talking about the late actor, he is mostly remembered for his stint as Severus Snape in the Harry Potter series. His untimely demise left a deep void in the entertainment industry that will be difficult to fill in the mere future. Apart from that, Alan Rickman acted in many other movies that include Die Hard, Bottle Shock, Gambit, The Butler, and Eye in the Sky.

Credits :The Guardian

