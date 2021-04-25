Alber Elbaz: Lanvin’s former fashion director passes away at 59 after battling COVID 19

Fashion icon and creative genius Alber Elbaz passed away at the age of 59 after losing a battle with the lethal coronavirus.

Fashion icon and designer Alber Elbaz has tragically passed away. The Moroccan-born Israeli fashion designer was best known for his contribution in refreshing and modernizing the image of Lanvin in the ’00s, the icon passed away on Saturday (April 24) in Paris, France at the age of 59 due to COVID-19, the New York Times reported. “Alber had a richly deserved reputation as one of the industry’s brightest and most beloved figures. I was always taken by his intelligence, sensitivity, generosity and unbridled creativity,” said Johann Rupert, chairman of Richemont, the company backing his own project, AZ Factory.

Alber was the fashion director of Lanvin from 2001 to 2015, and was credited for rejuvenating the brand for a more modern audience. He later launched AZ Factory after a five-year hiatus following his firing from the fashion label. He was very accomplished in his field, having previously served as the assistant designer of Geoffrey Beene in the ’90s before becoming the head of prêt-à-porter design at Guy Laroche. He also oversaw the ready-to-wear collections of Yves Saint Laurent before taking his Lanvin position in 2001. Our thoughts are with Alber Elbaz‘s loved ones at this difficult time.

Due to the pandemic, we’ve lost many celebrities in 2021. Our thoughts are with all of those who have lost loved ones this past year and a half, especially during this pandemic. From TV great Larry King to beloved legends like Jessica Walter and Cicely Tyson, we have already lost so many special stars.

Share your comment ×