'Albums at a heartbreak...': When Taylor Swift REVEALED why she doesn't like to talk about her love life; DEETS Inside

Taylor Swift is a global star today. She is a megastar and has been breaking records left and right. Ever since her debut, she has been able to capture everyone's heart through her discography and make a fan out of almost anyone. We all have a favorite Taylor Swift song. With this comes scrutiny and people constantly wanting to know your whereabouts. While the Blank Space singer is used to the spotlight and everything, one thing she won’t talk about is her personal life. In a 2012 interview with Jonathan Ross, Taylor Swift revealed why she wouldn’t talk about her personal or romantic matters.

Taylor Swift revealed why she won’t talk about her personal or love life

In 2012, Taylor Swift made an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, where she revealed why she wouldn’t ever speak about her love. When Jonathan Ross asked her, “Are you seeing at the moment?”

Swift replied, “I don't really talk about that.” To which Ross asked her “Why not? What's wrong with you? Are you ashamed of him? Is he a weird-looking fella?” Swift then replied, “Oh no, um, no, I'm just, I mean, I don't really talk about my personal life because it's sort of like it goes everywhere and then it gets turned into all these other things?”

She then revealed why she won’t talk about her love life. The Blank Space singer told Ross, “It's like I would much rather have my personal life be sung about. I think it sounds nicer that way than me talking about it in some magazine article or something, but if this guy with the moment of it turns out to be just a happy relationship, then that kind of ends."

She then said, “Ask me that question, the question that makes me so sad, but you see, you're getting these great songs out of breakups. Oh, come on, do you really want to be in the relationship? No, okay, this is maybe you don't want to release it for like 15 years. Get about four or five more albums at a heartbreak, then settle down. Does that not make sense?"

Taylor Swift on the professional front

Taylor Swift has been extremely busy. She released a new album last year called Midnights, which broke every record in existence. Despite this, the Blank Space vocalist has released three re-recorded albums, Red, Fearless, and Speak Now (Taylor's Version), in the interim.

Swift also began her smashing and one-of-a-kind Eras Tour this year, which spans over 17 years of songs she has written. Her tour set numerous records and was the most popular event for fans and celebrities who attended. On the other hand, Swift's Eras Tour concert film will be released on October 13, 2023, and her re-recorded album 1989 (Taylor's version) will be released on October 27, 2023.

