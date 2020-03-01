The Alchemist's Paulo Coelho defends BTS against trolls: Haters are confused admirers who want to be like you

Taking to his Twitter page is acclaimed Brazilian author Paulo Coelho who had a heartwarming message to send to BTS, who are as much a target of hate as they are of ARMY's love and adoration. Here's what The Alchemist writer had to say to the trolls who hate on the septet.

It's been an enlightening few days for BTS as their album Map of the Soul: 7 dropped for the world to devour and fuss over! While ARMY was left in a state of unrest over the K-pop band's best work yet, the Bangtan Boys had their fair share of hate from trolls as well. At the Grammys 2020 red carpet recently, when BTS leader RM was asked about said haters, Kim Namjoon had sassily replied with, "Even now somebody's... my ears are really itching because somebody's hating, right now... on Twitter or anywhere. "

"We have our fans and they purple us and with that, we can get over anything," Namjoon continued as he spoke with Entertainment Tonight. A few days back, The Alchemist writer Paulo Coelho had shared the wise words on Twitter, "Haters are confused admirers who want to be like you," followed with numerous purple hearts, which ARMY knows symbolises the septet. When CNN anchor Christopher C. Cuomo responded to Paulo's tweet with, "First time I have disagreed with this great writer and thinker," the Brazillian author explained how his tweet was specifically for BTS.

Check out Paulo Coehlo's tweets for BTS below:

Thank you by being so direct. But I was referring to a Korean group - @BTS_twt , that are constantly under attack by detractors, only because they are the most successful band on this planet . That’s why I posted their symbol, a pink heart as part of the thread. — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) February 29, 2020

Anyone who hates this artist, hates truth, love and deeper understanding of the questions that matter most https://t.co/4QurXnxOKn — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 29, 2020

Coelho tweeted, "Thank you by being so direct. But I was referring to a Korean group - @BTS_twt, that are constantly under attack by detractors, only because they are the most successful band on this planet. That’s why I posted their symbol, a pink heart as part of the thread."

To this, Chris responded back, "Anyone who hates this artist, hates truth, love and deeper understanding of the questions that matter most."

Now, this is indeed a thoughtful gesture by Mr. Coelho. Wouldn't you agree, ARMY?

