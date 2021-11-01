Alec and Hilaria Baldwin CELEBRATE Halloween with their six children following tragic Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin dressed up for Halloween
The clip begins with a video of Mara Luca and Edu wiggling to music while dressed in '80s-style gym clothes.
On Sunday, Alec Baldwin dressed up for Halloween with his wife Hilaria Baldwin and their six children, posing for photographs on a porch. The Baldwins are reportedly "lying low" in Vermont after an accident on the set of his film Rust killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

"Parenting through this has been an intense experience, to say the least. Today, we rallied to give them a holiday," Hilaria, 37, captioned an Instagram carousel of photos and a video. However, Alec looked to be dressed like a Viking in the photos, while his wife accented an autumn suit with a spiderweb bow. "Last min costumes … a little hodge-podge … but they were so happy and that warmed my mama heart," she added of the outfits worn by daughters Carmen Gabriela, 8, and María Lucía Victoria, 8 months, and sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 13 months.

However, the clip begins with a video of Mara Luca and Edu wiggling to music while dressed in '80s-style gym clothes. In another shot, the mother of six paired her daughters Carmen and Mara Luca in shimmering black costumes with tulle and spiderweb ribbons. Meanwhile, as New Mexico officials continue to investigate the fatal tragedy that happened on the set of the forthcoming Western on Oct. 21, a source tells PEOPLE that the three-time Emmy Award winner is relying on his wife and children.

"It's such an unthinkable tragedy and the grief and trauma for him are unbearable," the source says. "Alec is still in shock and his heart is completely broken. He is doing his best to cope and is leaning on Hilaria and the kids for support," the source said as per PEOPLE.

