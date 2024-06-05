Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Set To Showcase Chaotic Family Life With 7 Kids In TLC's New Reality Series

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin are bringing their chaotic family of nine to the small screen. The Beetlejuice actor and his wife shared a sneak peek of their upcoming series, which will air on TLC in 2025, via an Instagram announcement on Tuesday, June 4.

The brief teaser gave fans a glimpse into the very alive and loud Baldwin household, featuring their seven kids. The video began with Hilaria and Baldwin making fun of their large clan, with Hilaria, the co-founder of Yoga Vida, starting the announcement saying they have good news to share.

Baldwin, looking alarmed, jokes, “Good God, no,” to which Hilaria responds, “No, definitely not! We're done having kids.” Well, good for you, Alec and Hilaria because the chaos we saw unfolding in the teaser video made us anxious on all parents’ behalf.

The Baldwins arriving on TLC

The reel shows the Baldwin family in their element, engaging in day-to-day activity in the comfort of their home, before posing for a family portrait. Alec and Hilaria Baldwin share seven children — Ilaria Catalina Irena, 19 months, María Lucía Victoria, 3, Eduardo ‘edu’ Pap Lucas, 3, Romeo Alejandro David, 5, Leonardo Angel Charles, 7, Rafael Thomas, 8, and Carmen Gabriela, 10.

Alec, for the record, also shares a daughter, Ireland, 28, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

“We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild, and the crazy,” Alec said in the teaser, amid more family chaos transpiring in the background. “Home is the place we love to be the most.”

The 50-second preview ends with the big family on the sofa, enthusiastically shouting, “We are the Baldwins!” Alec adds with a smile, “And we’re coming to TLC! God help you all.”

TLC, in a press release, said, “Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have been making headlines since they were married nearly 12 years ago. In this TLC follow-doc series, Alec and Hilaria invite viewers into the home they share with their seven growing kids. For the first time, they’re opening up their family lives and bringing everyone in to join in the nonstop love, laughter, and drama.”

Alec Baldwin Faces Legal Turmoil: Dealing with Ongoing Legal Issues

The announcement of the Baldwin family reality show comes amid ongoing legal troubles for Alec Baldwin in connection with the fatal 2021 on-set shooting of Rust for which Baldwin was recharged with involuntary manslaughter after being acquitted of it in April 2023. The fresh charges, per the New Mexico law, could allot Baldwin 18 months in prison if convicted.

In January this year, a source told People that Alec’s indictment was very stressful and frustrating for both Alec and Hilaria. “The back and forth is hard." the person added.

