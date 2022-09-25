Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin welcome their seventh baby; Reveal newborn daughter's name
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin shared videos of their newborn daughter as the couple became parents for the seventh time.
Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh baby together. The couple became parents to daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin on Thursday, September 22. Both Alec and Hilaria took to Instagram to share sweet photos and videos of their newborn daughter and expressed their happiness about becoming parents again as they announced, "She's here."
Hilaria shared a video of the couple's daughter on Saturday on Instagram and wrote in the captions, "She's here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true." She further added, "Both she and I are happy and healthy. Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home. Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you."
The video posted by Hilaria showcased the couple's other kids welcoming their youngest sibling. The couple is also parents to sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 23 months, Romeo Alejandro David, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5 and a half, and Rafael Thomas, 7, and daughters Maria Lucia Victoria, 18 months and Carmen Gabriela, 8 and a half. Alec is also a father to 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.
Hilaria had previously confirmed her pregnancy in March. The couple after welcoming their seventh baby, shared a statement with People and added, "Just as magical and filled with love as every other little person we have been blessed with. Her Baldwinito siblings are so excited and all discussing who she looks the most like."
