Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin welcome their seventh baby; Reveal newborn daughter's name

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh baby together. The couple became parents to daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin on Thursday, September 22. Both Alec and Hilaria took to Instagram to share sweet photos and videos of their newborn daughter and expressed their happiness about becoming parents again as they announced, "She's here."

Hilaria shared a video of the couple's daughter on Saturday on Instagram and wrote in the captions, "She's here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true." She further added, "Both she and I are happy and healthy. Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home. Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you."