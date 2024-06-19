Alec Baldwin Claims Rust Prosecutors Withholding Evidence; Asks Court To Release Him From Manslaughter Charges

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and potential murder.

Alec Baldwin, the actor who has been charged with involuntary slaughter, has asked the court to release him from the accusations after claiming that the Rust prosecutors have been withholding the evidence. On Monday, the attorneys of Balwin requested the court dismiss the plea as the prosecutors were not able to disclose evidence. Moreover, the accused cited the attorney’s state pattern of “withholding information.”

The actor’s attorneys argued that Baldwin’s constitutional rights were being violated under the New Mexico vs. Brady law, which states that the prosecution should hand over every document to the accused that could help him prove his innocence.

What did Alec Baldwin’s attorney state about the prosecution’s misguidance?

Baldwin’s attorneys asked the judge in the actor’s case, Mary Marlowe Summer, to either dismiss the case against the Hollywood star or reduce the prejudice over the state’s misconduct. In the notion written for the actor, his lawyers suggested, “Whether the state’s misconduct was intentional or purported to be just careless, severe remedies are warranted.”

His attorneys also requested that the court open the lists of final witnesses and other documents that could lead to answers to Baldwin’s questions about the investigation and other requests.

Baldwin and his attorneys had previously attempted to get the charges against the actor; however, the notion was denied by Judge Summer on May 24, 2024.

Why is Alec Baldwin charged with involuntary manslaughter?

Alec Baldwin has been facing charges of involuntary manslaughter for accidentally shooting one of the crew members on the sets of his film Rust in 2021. The accident by the actor caused the death of the cinematographer, Hylna Hutchins, and injured the director, Joel Souza. While rehearsing an action scene for the film, Balwin’s gun fired real bullets instead of dummies.

The actor has, however, claimed the situation to be an accident, as according to him, he never pulled the trigger.

According to the analysis report submitted in court, “Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings, and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver.”

Alec Baldwin could face up to 18 months in prison if found guilty.

