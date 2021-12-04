Alec Baldwin claps back at George Clooney's comments on Rust tragedy: Well, good for you

Alec Baldwin disagrees with people like George Clooney, who has remarked after the tragic "Rust" shooting that he should have checked to see whether the pistol was empty before firing it. In his first sit-down interview since the tragedy, the actor told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that he didn't like Clooney's statements after the tragedy.

"There were a lot of people who felt it necessary to contribute some comment to the situation, which really didn't help the situation at all," Alec said as per PEOPLE. He further said, "If your protocol is you check the gun every time, well, good for you. I've probably handled weapons as much as any other actor in films with an average career. Again, shooting or being shot by someone," he continued. "And in that time, I had a protocol and it never let me down." On October 21, Baldwin was the one who fired the revolver that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

However, in the interview, Baldwin revealed that he never pulled the trigger; instead, he cocked it and "let go of the hammer" when it discharged. Meanwhile, Clooney compared the tragedy to the 1993 death of his late buddy Brandon Lee, who was killed in an accident while filming The Crow. He said at the time, "I've been on sets for 40 years and the person that hands you the gun, the person that is responsible for the gun is either the prop or the armorer, period." He further said, "Now every single time I'm handed a gun on the set, every time they hand me a gun I look at it, I open it. I show it to the person I'm pointing it to, I show it to the crew. Every single take you had to back to the armorer when you're done," he explained.

Meanwhile, Baldwin said he's been informed it's "unlikely" that he'll face criminal charges, but he's still cooperating with investigators. "I don't have anything to hide," he said.

ALSO READ:Alec Baldwin hails wife Hilaria for giving him a 'reason to live' after Rust tragedy