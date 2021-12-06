Alec Baldwin deletes personal Twitter account following emotional interview on tragic Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin has now deleted one of his two verified accounts on Twitter days after his emotional interview about the tragic shooting on the sets of the movie Rust which led to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' passing away while having seriously injured director Joel Souza.

As of Monday evening, his verified Twitter account @alecbaldwin does not exist. From that account, Baldwin had previously issued his first statement following the Rust shooting incident. He had penned, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred."

However, the actor's other Twitter handle, 'alecbaldwin__' is still functioning but the account hasn't been used since October 19. After the incident, Alec Baldwin's foundation's account namely 'ABFAlecBaldwin' and his wife's personal account 'HilariaBaldwin' have also been made private accounts restricting access to approved followers only.

In the emotional tell-all interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC, the actor had opened up on his experiences on the set before and after the unexpected tragedy occurred. He had also broken down while recalling the incidents, especially while remembering the late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. His side of the story came in as a surprise but fans had waited long enough for Baldwin to elaborate on the tragedy and reveal what went on.

Hilaria too had penned an emotional note supporting her husband after the interview. "I am here, I love you, and I will take care of you," Hilaria said as she posted a photo of Alec and herself kissing.

