Alec Baldwin denies financial liability for Rust shooting, slams wrongful death suit

Alec Baldwin claims in his most recent court filing that his contract shielded him from financial liability in the murder of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, whom Baldwin accidently but tragically shot on October 21 in New Mexico while filming a scene for the independent film Rust.

Baldwin's attorneys filed an arbitration complaint against the other Rust producers on Friday. According to The New York Times, the lawsuit contends that Baldwin is not accountable for Hutchins' death and that it was not Baldwin's obligation to ascertain if the pistol had live bullets in it. Since Hutchins' death, Baldwin has been mentioned in multiple lawsuits, including a wrongful-death claim filed last month by Hutchins' family, which accused Baldwin and the film's producers of irresponsible behaviour and cost-cutting, endangering safety.

However, Baldwin's lawyer further accuses the film's armourer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, and assistant director Dave Halls in the court petition against his fellow Rust producers, stating that they told the actor that the pistol he was given was not loaded with live ammunition. The actor retaliated, claiming that it was not his obligation to check for live bullets. According to the filing, Halls said, "Cold gun!" before giving Baldwin the weapon for rehearsal.

As per Vanity Fair, the statement also sheds further light on the breakdown of Baldwin's connection with Halyna's widower, Matthew Hutchins. The two allegedly fell out during Baldwin's broadcast ABC News interview with George Stephanopoulos in December. Baldwin denied responsibility for Halyna's death throughout the interview. Matthew eventually sued Baldwin, alleging that he "recklessly shot and killed Halyna Hutchins on the set," and gave his own interview on NBC's Today programme in February, calling Baldwin's unwillingness to accept responsibility for the sad occurrence "absurd."

Interestingly, Baldwin's brief, in rejecting the wrongful death action and Matt Hutchins' public assertions, provides snippets from multiple text message discussions between the two, which the lawsuit describes as "polite, collaborative, and, at times, even warm." The wrongful death claim also includes "numerous false allegations against Baldwin," according to the statement.

