Alec Baldwin encourages longtime friend Ellen DeGeneres to ‘keep going’ amidst toxic work culture claims

Alec Baldwin is supporting his longtime friend and one of the funniest women in the show business--Ellen DeGeneres after her recent controversy regarding toxic work culture on her talk show

Alec Baldwin, 62, appeared virtually on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today, and told his longtime host, also 62, to "keep going" despite "some patches of white water." The 30 Rock alum started off the chat by saying: "Before we talk about my kids, Ellen, I just want to say you are someone, I have followed your career from when you were doing stand-up and you were a solo performer." "I have watched the films you've done, and I've watched your success on this TV show, and you are one of the funniest and most talented women, one of the most funny and talented people, in all of the show business."

"We all have some patches of white water here," added the Friends star, "but you keep going. Don’t you stop doing what you’re doing.” Thanking Baldwin for his kind words, DeGeneres told the fellow comedian, "That means so much to me, I appreciate it." "There have been some rapids and I am manoeuvring the raft," the host said. "But thank you so much for saying that."

In case you missed it, in July, The Ellen DeGeneres Show first came under fire after BuzzFeed News published a report in which current and former employees spoke anonymously about on-set grievances, including accusations of racial discrimination and fear of retribution for complaints. An internal investigation conducted by WarnerMedia was concluded in August when DeGeneres apologized to her employees via video conference and confirmed three of her top producers were leaving.

