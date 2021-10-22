Alec Baldwin expresses 'shock & sadness' over Halyna Hutchins' death due to prop gun firing accident

Alec Baldwin has opened up on the tragic incident that occurred on the sets of his upcoming movie Rust. For the unversed, Baldwin accidentally fired a prop gun while filming that led to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' passing away, and director Joel Souza was also stated to be in a critical condition, however, recent reports suggest that he is “out of hospital.”

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Baldwin tweeted, adding that he has been “fully cooperating with the police investigation” to address the root cause of the tragedy. In his Twitter thread about the unfortunate accident, Baldwin mentioned being in contact with Hutchin’s loved ones for showering them with his support in this difficult moment. “I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna,” he penned.

1-

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

2- I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna. — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

Some time back, Frances Fisher, who plays Baldwin’s sister in Rust took to Twitter to reportedly ‘correct’ certain misinformation doing rounds about the tragic incident. While confirming director Joel Souza’s discharge from the hospital, Fisher asked a tabloid to not publish ‘incorrect’ information about the matter. “Those quotes are incorrect. And our director Joel Souza is out of the hospital. I don’t subscribe to the daily beast so if that’s what they’re saying, they are wrong. Will you please correct them?” she tweeted.

According to Deadline, as of now, Baldwin has been released without charge after being questioned.

