Alec Baldwin Files Lawsuit Claiming Civil Rights Violations in Rust Shooting Case
Alec Baldwin has sued Santa Fe officials, claiming they maliciously prosecuted him and violated his civil rights when they brought criminal charges over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust, which was caused by accidental shooting.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the lawsuit filed Monday in New Mexico federal court claims prosecutors deliberately withheld key evidence to harm Baldwin and that they brought charges for political purposes.
As per Baldwin, Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Kari Morrissey framed him by fabricating evidence and coercing false testimony. The suit alleges that they wanted "at every turn to scapegoat" the actor and they also conspired to “maliciously bring about or advance Baldwin’s trial and conviction."
This complaint comes after New Mexico's chief prosecutor declined to bring an appeal of a judge's ruling dismissing involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin. According to the ruling, the prosecution had deliberately withheld key evidence and had not complied with discovery requirements. The court further stated that there were inconsistencies in the testimony by Morrissey concerning the suppressed evidence.
Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, Baldwin's attorneys, say the political motivations of the prosecution violated his civil rights and harassed him. They stated that prosecutions are "supposed to be about the search for truth and justice, not to pursue personal or political gain or harass the innocent."
Nikas and Spiro added that Morrissey and other officials "violated that basic principle, over and over, and trampled on Alec Baldwin’s rights." Other claims brought forth in the lawsuit include defamation, malicious abuse of the judicial process, and tampering with evidence.
