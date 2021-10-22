Alec Baldwin fired the prop gun on set that killed cinematographer and left the director injured: Report

In a tragic accident, a prop firearm discharged by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of his upcoming film Rust accidentally killed the film's cinematographer and left the director Joel Souza injured in New Mexico as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. According to reports, the film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins was transported by helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital on Thursday after the accident.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sheriff’s department confirmed that the 42-year-old, director of photography was pronounced dead after reaching the hospital. Also, director Joel Souza was rushed to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center on Thursday after suffering injuries from the prop gun accident. He was in critical condition, Juan Ríos, spokesman for the sheriff’s office told THR.

An investigation was underway but no charges have been filed revealed the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department. It has been reported that a spokesperson from the production informed that the production has been halted and maintained that the safety of the cast and crew remains top priority. The investigation is currently looking at how and what type of prop firearm was discharged during the tragic accident.

The details of the scene that was being filmed during which the prop gun was fired haven't been informed as of yet.

The film that was being shot by Baldwin in New Mexico, also stars Frances Fisher, Jensen Ackles, and Travis Fimmel in lead roles. It is based on the infamous Western outlaw Harland Rust. Baldwin is not only starring in but also producing the upcoming film.

