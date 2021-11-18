Alec Baldwin gets sued again, accused of negligence in new lawsuit

Last week, it was Rust gaffer Serge Svetnoy, and today, script supervisor Mamie Mitchell filed the second of what will undoubtedly be many lawsuits stemming from Alec Baldwin's October 21 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the indie Western film.

“Alec Baldwin intentionally, without just cause or excuse, cocked and fired the loaded gun even though the upcoming scene to be filmed did not call for the cocking and firing of the firearm,” the assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and hart claiming complaint declares as per Deadline. The lawsuit further reads, “Mr. Baldwin chose to play Russian Roulette with a loaded gun without checking it and without having the armorer do so.”

However, the 29-page filing in Los Angeles Superior Court names star-producer Baldwin, Rust producers and production companies, armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, first Assistant Director David Halls, property master Sarah Zachry, and others in yet another damning portrayal of a film skirting safety and other regulations. “Mr. Baldwin cannot hide behind the Assistant Director to attempt to excuse the fact that he did not check the gun himself,” continues the complaint from Mitchell, who was in the church location on the Bonanza Creek Ranch when Baldwin’s “quick draw” rehearsal turned tragic.

According to Deadline, Gloria Allred, Mitchell's attorney, scheduled a news conference with her client this afternoon. On October 26, it was revealed that Mitchell had become a client of Allred's. On October 21, the Rust script supervisor was the one who made a desperate 911 call to Santa Fe police, requesting help for the critically injured Hutchins.

