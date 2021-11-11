Alec Baldwin gets sued by Rust crew member over fatal shooting accident on the film's set

A lawsuit has been filed against Alec Baldwin, armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed and assistant director Dave Halls by a crew member from Rust set following the fatal shooting incident involving a prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. According to court documents, chief electrician from the set has filed a negligence lawsuit.

As reported by Fox News, Serge Svetnoy has alleged that bullet which ended up killing Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza on the New Mexico movie set also "narrowly missed him." In his lawsuit, Svetnoy states Baldwin who is also the star and producer of the film, "owed a duty" to the plaintiff and other crew members to treat the prop gun as a loaded weapon. The lawsuit reportedly claims that Baldwin was required to aim the weapon toward the camera and not point it at anyone.

Serge had previously in his Facebook post, mourned the loss of Hutchins as he revealed, "Yes, I was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Halyna during this fatal shot that took her life and injured the director Joel Souza. I was holding her in my arms while she was dying. Her blood was on my hands."

The fatal set accident took place on the Bonanza Creek Ranch during the Western film's shoot on October 21. While an investigation into the incident is still on, the film's production has shut down following the tragic incident on set. Baldwin has maintained that he is cooperating with the investigation. The actor recently also re-shared several posts on Instagram, originally written by the film's costume designer regarding false narratives being reported about the Rust film set having poor. working conditions.

