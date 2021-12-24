Alec Baldwin 'grateful' of his fans' support post Rust shooting tragedy: Trying to get through a tough time.

Alec Baldwin has taken to his social media platform to release a video thanking his fans for support amid the Rust shooting tragedy. Baldwin, 63, posted a video where he thanked his fans for their positive comments, messages and wishes for him and his family.

"I wanted to take a moment to say thank you to all the people who sent me such kind words and best wishes and strength and hope and prayers, thoughts and lots of encouragement," Alec said as he added that he has received "hundreds of emails from friends, family and colleagues."

"I'm really grateful to them," Baldwin recalled how the tragedy affected him as he cannot forget the tragic death of Rust's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. For those unversed, Hutchins passed away on set due to Baldwin's accidental shooting which had also left director Joel Souza in a critical condition. "I never lose sight of that, not a day goes by I don't think about that," he told his followers.

In the video, Baldwin also thanked his family and said that he is "grateful" for his wife and kids. "It's true, I only care about my wife and my kids and moving forward with my life and trying to get through a tough time, a really tough time...I want to say thank you to all the people who sent me good wishes who sent me support. I'm really grateful for that, I feel very awkward going through this, it's been very difficult."

"Whatever holiday you're celebrating, happy holidays to everybody," he continued. "I hope that you're as lucky as I am in one department, that you're home with your family; I'm home with my family,' the actor added.

ALSO READ: Alec Baldwin hails wife Hilaria for giving him a 'reason to live' after Rust tragedy