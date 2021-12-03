Alec Baldwin hails wife Hilaria for giving him a 'reason to live' after Rust tragedy

Alec Baldwin recently appeared in a conversation with George Stephanopoulos, where he discussed the Rust tragedy that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. After the interview, Baldwin took to Instagram to share a post where he praised his wife Hilaria Baldwin for her support. In the post, Alec shared a photo of himself holding one of his six children. The adorable photo showed Alec in an embrace with his kid.

Along with the photo, the 63-year-old actor wrote a caption that said, "No matter what happens to me. No matter what I suffer. If I win or lose, anything. Anything.

No one can take away from me the joy and love you have given me, @hilariabaldwin

These are tough times. The world is choked with fumes of hate. But you have given me a reason to live. Our life with our family is all I care about. Nothing else. I owe that to you."

During the primetime interview that was aired on Thursday night, Alec recalled in a day of the fatal shooting that resulted in the death of Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the New Mexico set. Baldwin mentioned why he came forward for an interview and mentioned, he was coming forward because he felt there were a number of misconceptions related to the incidents.

Alec also revealed during the interview that both Halyna and him had assumed the gun was empty, "other than those dummy rounds." The actor also revealed that he did not pull the trigger that ended up killing Hutchins.

ALSO READ: Alec Baldwin speaks out about Rust tragedy in his first interview, claims he ‘didn’t pull the trigger’