Alec Baldwin & Hilaria Baldwin share the special name of their newborn baby along with cute photo

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin have just shared the name they have given their newborn baby boy and the meaning behind it. They shared the news with an adorable image of their new baby, check it out below.
Hilaria Baldwin recently took to her Instagram on Thursday (September 10) to reveal that she and husband Alec Baldwin had named their newborn son Eduardo Baldwin. “We would love to introduce you to Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin. Born Sept 8, 2020 at 7:46pm, he weighed 7lbs 8oz. His name means ‘wealthy guardian of peace and light’. We love you baby Edu” the 36-year-old fitness instructor wrote while sharing the first photo of their baby boy.

 

In case you missed it, Alec and Hilaria welcomed another bundle of joy this week Wednesday morning–a baby boy. “We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier. Stay tuned for a name” Hilaria said in the announcement post. 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Baby Eduardo joins older siblings Carmen, 6, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 2. Alec is also dad to Ireland Baldwin, 24.

 

She then also shared a photo of her post-baby body. “A day and a half…and a baby later. On the way to the hospital and about to make my way home,” she captioned the side-by-side photo of her postpartum and pregnant body.

 

