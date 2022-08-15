Alec Baldwin might have pulled the trigger in tragic Rust shooting; Says FBI forensic report

In the October 2021 mishap on Alec Baldwin's film Rust when a gun held by Baldwin on set shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and killed the crewmember. According to new FBI forensic reports, via ET, the gun could not have been fired without someone pulling the trigger first. The accidental discharge testing by the federal agency determined that the gun used could not have gone off without its trigger being pulled.

The FBI's recent report contradicts Balwin's statement to Good Morning America back in December 2021. The fatal shot had also gotten the film's director Joel Souza injured. Since the incident, Alec sat down for the first time and denied pulling the trigger of the gun on set while filming when the anchor pointed out that nowhere on the script did it say to pull the trigger. During the chat, Alec insisted, "Well, the trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger." Later when the host doubled down on the question, Baldwin replied, "No, no, no. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never."

Meanwhile, Balwin who has been wrapped up in a bunch of lawsuits after the incident maintained that he did not know how the real gun got on set. He claimed, "Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property." It was also previously reported that Hutchins' death on the official postmortem report has been marked as an "accident." The report says, "Based on all available information, including the absence of obvious intent to cause harm or death, the manner of death is best classified as accident."

