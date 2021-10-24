Alec Baldwin reportedly 'cancelling other projects' & is 'absolutely devastated' after prop gun accident

Alec Baldwin is reportedly "cancelling other projects" following an accidental shooting on the sets of his movie Rust which resulted in cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' passing away, and director Joel Souza was confirmed to be in a critical state but has been released from hospital after recovery.

According to a report, via People, the actor has been looking "to take some time to himself and re-center himself." Following the 'devastating' event, People's report has stated that Baldwin 'handles difficult times" by removing himself from the public eye. For the unversed, Alec Baldwin accidentally discharged a prop gun on the sets of Rust which led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza was critically injured. While many questions have arisen ever since regarding the accident, especially about the safety measures at the production scene, Baldwin took to his social media platforms to put his statement out for the public. Now, according to People's report, Alec has been "hysterical and absolutely inconsolable for hours."

"[Baldwin] is someone who really deeply cares, so he can be very hard on himself," People's report stated. "That's true in general, in situations nowhere near as serious as this. But in this situation, it's a whole other level because of the loss of life involved." Reportedly, the actor, 63, has taken some time out "to be with his family."

According to production company Rust Movie Productions LLC, the filming has been "halted for an undetermined period of time." "We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event," the statement read, via People.

