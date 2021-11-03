Alec Baldwin reposts crew member's statement denying working conditions on Rust set being 'unsafe'

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 03, 2021 08:20 PM IST
   
Alec Baldwin Instagram
Alec Baldwin shares a post on Rust working conditions.
After the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins following a set accident involving a prop gun, several reports have claimed that the working conditions on the set of Rust had been "unsafe." Responding to the same, costume designer Terese Magpale Davis called all the reports false and Alec Baldwin reposted the same on his Instagram. 

Sharing screengrabs of Davis' statement, Baldwin captioned the first of his series of posts saying, "Read this." In the screengrabs, Davis writes, "I’m so sick of this narrative. I worked on this movie. The story being spun of us being overworked and surrounded by unsafe, chaotic conditions is bullshit." 

Talking about the working hours on the production, Davis said, "The day Halyna died we had come off of a 12-hour turnaround."She also discussed the rest period mentioning that the weekend before, the production had a 56-hour rest period, and said, “no one was too tired to do their jobs."

The statement also touched upon reports of the camera crew not having safe and adequate lodging to which the costume designer stated "The camera crew HAD hotels. They just didn't feel they were fancy enough. NOT that they were unsafe." 

On October 21, it was reported that Baldwin accidentally fired the prop gun that resulted in Hutchins' death. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the case and previously mentioned that they haven't ruled out criminal charges in the same. 

In the post reshared by Baldwin, Davis mentions the accident took place on account of failure in gun safety and mentioned that she will fight to never have live guns on set to improve safety. 

