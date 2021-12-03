Alec Baldwin reveals not feeling guilty over Rust tragedy, says someone else 'is responsible'

Following the deadly shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film Rust little over a month ago, Alec Baldwin is opening up about his mental and physical health. Baldwin was the one who launched the pistol that killed the cinematographer in New Mexico.

During his first interview with ABC's 20/20, since that day, Baldwin clarified that he never pulled the trigger, he only cocked it and "let go of the hammer" when it discharged, as he told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos as per PEOPLE. He further said he's still dealing with the aftereffects, such as having "constant" nightmares about that day, particularly with visions of firearms that "keep me awake at night." "I've been struggling physically. I'm exhausted from this because I gotta try to be there for my kids. My family is all I have. Honest to God, I couldn't give a s*** about my career anymore," said Baldwin who has six young children plus an adult daughter.

However, when Stephanopoulos asked, "You felt shock, you felt anger, you felt sadness, do you feel guilt?" The actor replied, "No. Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me. I mean, honest to God, if I felt that I was responsible, I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible. I don't say that lightly."

Meanwhile, Baldwin said he's been informed it's "unlikely" that he'll face criminal charges, but he's still cooperating with investigators. "I don't have anything to hide," he said. As per PEOPLE, On November 17, script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, who was purportedly positioned in the line of fire when the pistol went off, filed a lawsuit against Baldwin and Rust producers. An investigation is now underway.

