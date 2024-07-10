Alec Baldwin Rust Case: 16 People For Jury Pool Selected Ahead of High-Profile Trial

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death and gun violence

For the unversed, Baldwin is entangled in a serious legal issue where he held a prop gun in the set of his movie, Rust and he allegedly pulled the trigger injuring director Joel Souza and killing cinematographer Haylna Hutchins. The incident took place in October 2021.

Since then, this case has become a hot topic of discussion on the internet. Many have been eager to know the unfoldings of the case. In the latest update, the jury members for the trial have been decided.

Details about the jury pool for the Rust trail

Now, the jury members for Baldwin's trial have been selected on July 9, 2024. The jury included 16 members (11 women and 5 men) out of 80 people according to the Associated Press. 12 jurors will decide the trial, 4 members will be alternates.

As per People’s article, during the process, the prospective jury members were questioned by Judge Mary Marlow about being aware of the case. Two prospects raised their hands to this.

After declaring that they would be unable to be unbiased and fair, they were excused. One person shared, “I have read about the case and would be very biased against Mr. Baldwin.”

As per the publication, Baldwin was seen looking at the prosecution and defense throughout the about 50-minute-long questioning session while taking notes on a yellow legal pad.

Advertisement

Alec Baldwin’s attorney questions about gun safety

Alex Spiro, representing the accused actor asked the prospective members about gun safety and if they would be dependent on experts and not themselves to make sure about safety.

The attorney posed this, "Let's say you took your car to a mechanic. And you don't know anything about cars. And the mechanic told you it's safe. You'd believe him, wouldn't you?"

One prospective jury member answered that everybody knows one should check a gun if it's real or a toy before they fire it. The actor was present during the pretrial hearings in the First Judicial District Court in Santa Fe. New Mexico on July 8.

As per the outlet, on July 10, the opening statements and testimony will begin at 8:30 a.m. MDT.

ALSO READ: Alec Baldwin's Rust Shooting Trial Set To Begin Next Week; Details HERE