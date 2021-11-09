Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland compares Astroworld tragedy to Rust shooting, DEFENDS Travis Scott

Ireland Baldwin compared the uproar over Travis Scott's Astroworld concert to her father's tragic "Rust" shooting. In an Instagram Stories rant, the 26-year-old model defended Scott, blaming criticism on "misinformation" and "twisted cancel culture bulls–t," before later confessing that she "incites the rage" during his sometimes violent shows.

For those unversed, on Friday, 5 November, during Travis Scott's performance at Houston's NRG Park's Astroworld 2021 event, a crowd pressed towards the front of the stage. Eight persons died, ranging in age from 14 to 28, and many more were wounded. “First, you were armory/stunt coordination pros when it came to the horrific tragedy involving my dad,” Baldwin wrote dad Alec Baldwin, who last month accidentally shot dead cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his Western movie “Rust.” “And now Travis Scott is demonic because he ALLOWED people to die at his show?” she continued, referring to reports that Scott continued his show despite fans’ desperate pleas to stop amid the crush of people.

Check out her Instagram story here:

However, as per The New York Post, at least three concertgoers have sued Scott and the Astroworld event organisers for injuries they incurred. Meanwhile, recently Ireland was in the news when she slammed Candace Owens for tweeting that her father Alec's unintentional gunshot was 'poetic justice' in response to the actor's criticism of Donald Trump.

Interestingly, Ireland, later, then updated her followers, saying she and Owens had an 'actual conversation' that went a 'long way.' Authorities in New Mexico are currently investigating the Rust shooting disaster and have said that criminal charges have not been ruled out.

