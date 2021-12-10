Alec Baldwin shares letter from Rust crew members rejecting claims of set being dangerous; See post

Alec Baldwin has posted an open letter co-signed by 25 Rust crew members defending the production after accusations of unsafe working conditions and staff walkouts prior to the tragic on-set shooting. The actor/producer, 63, released the two-page letter on Instagram on Thursday morning, adding that it was "not sanctioned or influenced in any way by the producers" to be drafted. In the letter, the crew members said that they wished to "express a more accurate account" of their "workplace tragedy."

On October 21, while shooting the Western picture at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Baldwin handled the handgun that accidentally fired and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. She was 42 years old. An inquiry into how live ammunition ended up into the handgun is still underway. Hutchins is remembered in the letter by her coworkers, who refer to her as "the heart of our production." They wrote, "Losing her hurt every single one of us. We are hurting from the loss of our togetherness, our spirit, and the loss of our labor. We are hurting for our friends that have been targeted by the public as they themselves grieve."

Interestingly, The Rust set acknowledged "areas that were more challenging" and "areas of brilliance," although it was a "professional" set with "areas of brilliance." "The descriptions of Rust as a chaotic, dangerous, and exploitative workplace are false and distract from what matters the most: the memory of Halyna Hutchins, and the need to find modern alternatives to outdated industry firearm and safety practices," reads the letter.

The letter comes only one week after Baldwin's emotional ABC News interview, in which he told George Stephanopoulos that he doesn't feel guilty about what happened, as per PEOPLE.

