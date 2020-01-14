Alec Baldwin SLAMS Trump supporters; Says 'They have caused colossal destruction to America'

Alec Baldwin recently blasted Trump supporters for causing colossal destruction to America. Check out what he said.

Alec Baldwin, who has been openly critical of Donald Trump ever since he entered the white house back in 2016, recently blasted Trump supporters for what he described as the "colossal destruction of everything that matters" in America. The Hollywood actor who is best known for impersonating President Trump on Saturday Night Live, posted a series of tweets on Twitter on December 16 and went on a tirade about the moral collapse of the country. Talking about everything that is going wrong in the country, the actor put the blame on the 63 million voters who backed Trump in the 2016 presidential elections.

“American democracy has always been a struggle between the misaligned protections of specific freedoms and a raging, at times intoxicating, 12 cylinder economy. It demanded vigilant/consistent regulation, compassion for the disenfranchised, and the periodic display of a necessary sacrifice that allowed for the long term health of our society at the expense of short term whims,” he began tweeting. “The desecration of those ideals and the near moral collapse of this country falls squarely in the lap of Trump’s supporters, as opposed to Trump himself, who is merely what psychology labels the objective negative function,” he said calling out Trump supporters.

1- American democracy has always been a struggle between the misaligned protections of specific freedoms and a raging, at times intoxicating, 12 cylinder economy.

It demanded vigilant/consistent regulation, compassion for the disenfranchised, and...

2- ...and the periodic display of a necessary sacrifice that allowed for the long term health of our society at the expense of short term whims.

The desecration of those ideals and the near moral collapse of this country falls squarely in the lap of Trump's supporters, as opposed

3- ...as opposed to Trump himself, who is merely what psychology labels the “objective negative function.” Like fire, floods and earthquakes, it destroys, and only destroys, by its very nature. Without prejudice.

It is Trump voters, particularly those who would re-elect him...

4- ...who bear the blame.

For the undeniable and colossal destruction of everything that matters to us as Americans that cannot be merely monetized.

“Like fire, floods and earthquakes, it destroys, and only destroys, by its very nature. Without prejudice. It is Trump voters, particularly those who would re-elect him who bear the blame. For the undeniable and colossal destruction of everything that matters to us as Americans that cannot be merely monetized,” he concluded.

The actor who mostly tries to criticise Trump with the help of humour and sarcasm, went for it straight this time. In December, the actor dedicated one of his Christmas wishes to the President of the United States and wrote, “I hope some of the BBQ sauce in Trump’s hair slides off, he trips and falls and can’t run.”

Credits :TwitterYouTube

